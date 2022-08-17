  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2022 Tenders by month-end ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tenders by month-end for Ramagiri gold mines

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHAN HOSKOTE
Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Amendment to the Mining Act in 2015 after extensive consultations with states, mining companies and private sector has led to restarting of excavation in 13 gold mines – three in Uttar Pradesh and 10 in Andhra Pradesh, including Ramagiri gold mines. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
 Amendment to the Mining Act in 2015 after extensive consultations with states, mining companies and private sector has led to restarting of excavation in 13 gold mines – three in Uttar Pradesh and 10 in Andhra Pradesh, including Ramagiri gold mines. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

ANANTAPUR: Ramagiri gold mines locked out two decades ago due to recurring losses may soon see excavation activities as Government of India has invited tenders from private companies for 10 blocks of gold mines in Ramagiri of Anantapur district and Roddam mandal of Satya Sai district. The tenders are likely to be finalised by end of August.

Amendment to the Mining Act in 2015 after extensive consultations with states, mining companies and private sector has led to restarting of excavation in 13 gold mines – three in Uttar Pradesh and 10 in Andhra Pradesh, including Ramagiri gold mines.

Ramagiri RP block comprises 13-km-long Ramagiri Gold Field (RGF), which witnessed intense underground mining by the British. The main tract produced 1,76,338 ounces of gold, with recovery grade of 15 g/t from high-grade veins from 1910 to 1927.

Until April 2001, Government of India-owned Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML) operated the underground Yeppamana Mine in the RGF. However, the mines closed soon thereafter, following loss due to more expenses than returns.

Post that, the 2015 decision of GoI to encourage private players has resulted in inviting tenders for 10 blocks in Ramagiri mandal of Anantapur district and Bokkkasmapalle in Roddam mandal of Satya Sai district.

Recently, US-based gold prospecting and refining multi-national company Manhatten also conducted a survey to examine feasibility of excavation in Ramagiri area.

Official sources say of 10 blocks for which global tenders have been invited, a decision of five of them will be finalised in the first phase by August end.

Exploration undertaken to date in Ramagiri Gold Mines has indicated good prospects in southern and western parts of the mine belt. On basis of 613 geo-chemical samples, including stream sediments, rock-chips, soil and channel rock-chips, three blocks have been identified as worthy of detailed exploration by drilling.  These are Ramagiri Gold Field (RGF) block of 20 sq km, Bokkkasmapalle block of 17 sq km and Ramagiri west block of 18 sq km.

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy had also submitted a series of representations to state and central governments for reopening of the mines, as they provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of skilled and unskilled labour in the area.

...
Tags: mining companies, andhra pradesh news, ramagiri gold mines, bharat gold mines limited
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a gathering during the Praja Sangram Yatra at Palakurthy of Jangaon district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

KCR knows only cloudbursts, Jefferson’s: Bandi

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC

Demolition of houses on the banks of Jaffar Saheb Canal triggers tension

YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too. (DC File Photo)

YSRC leaders seek Rythu Bharosa cover for OC tenant farmers

Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Balayya starting mobile medical services in Hindupur



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

Soldiers patrol at a closed market on Independence Day in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Nitish cabinet expansion today; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav after 76th Independence Day function at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi sets 25-year target to join developed nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->