Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Supreme Court (ANI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till August 22 on a plea relating to suspension by the international football governing body FIFA of the All India Football Federation based on a request by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the central government.

Solicitor Mehta told the apex court that considering several factors about what can be done, the Centre on Tuesday had taken up the matter with FIFA and Committee of Administrators (CoA) also played a key role and there is some breaking of the ice which has taken place.

Supreme Court asked the Centre to take proactive measures to ensure the holding of the Under 17 World Cup and lifting the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Late Monday night, the world football governing body FIFA announced that it had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) "with immediate effect".

FIFA cited "undue interference by third party", referring to a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to handle the daily affairs of the AIFF, as the cause for suspending India.

The suspension means no Indian team, club or country, can play international matches.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.

This is the first time the All India Football Federation has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year existence, with the Bureau of the FIFA Council stating there have been "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes".

Crucially, India will lose hosting rights of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to kick off on October 11, 2022.

