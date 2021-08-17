Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 Those recovered from ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Those recovered from COVID should voluntarily undergo TB test: K'taka Health Minister

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 5:09 pm IST
Since 2017, as many as 75 lakh suspected TB cases have been identified and 88 per cent of them have been tested
About 3.9 per cent have been detected with tuberculosis, the minister said.
 About 3.9 per cent have been detected with tuberculosis, the minister said.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday urged people who have recovered from Covid and their family members to voluntarily get evaluated for Tuberculosis (TB).

"There are more than 28 lakh people in the state who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Since both COVID-19 and TB infect the lungs we have launched a special drive to ensure early detection of TB in people who have recovered from the virus," the minister said at the Vidhana Soudha here after launching the special TB test drive which will be held across the state from August 16 to 31.

 

He said, "People who have recovered from Covid-19 should voluntarily get themselves evaluated for TB. If it is detected at an early stage treatment will become easier."

Sudhakar said the state government has initiated this special drive to evaluate post-COVID-19 complications in people who have recovered from novel cororavirus infection.

Since 2017, as many as 75 lakh suspected TB cases have been identified and 88 per cent of them have been tested. About 3.9 per cent have been detected with tuberculosis, the minister said.

He also said due to the Covid pandemic, the TB evaluation drives have been slightly hit.

 

Sudhakar insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has laid a vision to make India free from TB by 2025 and the state government has been working towards this goal.

The Health Minister said a new initiative called 'Aryogya Nandana' will be launched keeping in mind the experts' view that the third wave of COVID may affect children.

"There are about 1.5 crore children in the state and all of them will be subjected to tests under this initiative. This will be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai soon," Sudhakar said.

 

Under this programme, children with lesser immunity and other comorbidities will be identified and they will be provided with nutritious food and supplements to boost immunity. All precautionary measures will be taken to monitor their health, the minister explained.

Regarding vaccines, Sudhakar said the state has set an ambitious target to fully inoculate the entire eligible adult population in the state by December.

"I will soon visit Delhi to seek additional supply of vaccines to our state. Private sector can procure 25 per cent of the vaccine production. We are having discussions with corporate companies to explore possibilities of companies procuring vaccines under CSR and providing it to state Government. This will significantly accelerate the vaccination drive," minister said.

 

...
Tags: covid-19, tuberculosis, tuberculosis cases in india, covid-19 in india
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

According to the latest UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours prior to boarding the aircraft. (AFP Photo)

Mangaluru International Airport to resume flights to Gulf on Wednesday

The polling and counting of votes will be held on September 13 and the filing of nominations will start from August 24. (PTI Photo)

By-election for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat to be held on Sept 13

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

JP Nadda slams Pinaray Vijayan-led Kerala govt over COVID-19 'mismanagement'

Those who have been trained in Agama Shastras (rules on worship and related aspects) and below 35 years alone were appointed as archakas, the minister added. (Representational Image: DC)

No violation in appointment of temple archakas in Tamil Nadu, says Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)

IAF aircraft carrying 120 Indian officials lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, in view of prevailing circumstances in the war-torn country. (MEA picture)

Afghan crisis: India bringing back its envoy, officials from Kabul

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->