Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 RTA rules for rich v ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RTA rules for rich vary; 11 seized supercars released

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 17, 2021, 2:03 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 7:22 am IST
When it comes to the common man, the seized vehicles are not released unless all formalities are done
Typically, vehicles seized by the RTA officials for various violations are kept until the owners pay taxes or dues and complete other formalities at RTA offices, nearest police stations, or sometimes, even in RTC bus depots. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 Typically, vehicles seized by the RTA officials for various violations are kept until the owners pay taxes or dues and complete other formalities at RTA offices, nearest police stations, or sometimes, even in RTC bus depots. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) appears to have adopted a double standard when it comes to dealing with violations by the super-rich and the common people. After seizing 11 extremely expensive supercars a day ago, the RTA authorities said they had allowed the owners to take their vehicles back because they were worried about their safety. However, when it comes to the common man, the seized vehicles are not released unless all formalities are done including payment of tax dues and penalties.

A day after seizing 11 cars for non-payment of registration tax in the state, the RTA authorities on Monday said they had released all seized vehicles to their owners. According to deputy transport commissioner Papa Rao, “The drivers of the cars said they were worried that rats and bandicoots at the government yards where such seized vehicles were kept could cause damages to the expensive vehicles. Once we received an undertaking from them in writing that they would pay the taxes and associated penalties, we released the cars.” Each car, he said, cost anywhere from `3 crore and `6 crore.

 

Typically, vehicles seized by the RTA officials for various violations are kept until the owners pay taxes or dues and complete other formalities at RTA offices, nearest police stations, or sometimes, even in RTC bus depots, a transport department official said, adding that unless all dues were cleared, vehicles were not released back to the owners.

Incidentally, according to a top RTA official, all the 11 seized cars were driven by drivers employed by owners of the cars at the time of their seizure on Sunday between the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the airport hotel. The transport department officials further said they were still trying to ascertain the ownership of the vehicles.

 

The cars, Papa Rao said, were not registered in Telangana as required by the law, but had registrations from other states.

He said “There are almost hundreds of such super-cars in the city, which are moving without proper registration. We urge all such car owners to pay road taxes and register their vehicles.” 

...
Tags: regional transport authority (rta), regional transport authority, rta, papa rao, rtc bus depots, rajiv gandhi international airport, rta authorities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Security beefed up outside the Afghanistan Embassy by Delhi Police, in New Delhi, Monday, August 16, 2021. (PTI/ Manvender Vashist)

Will ensure safety of Indians in Afghanistan: MEA

News

Youths take to weather forecasting, alert issued via social media

Prof. Kaplan said that these silk-made tools not only offer improved bone remodeling but can also be absorbed by the body over a period of time. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Multipurpose silk-based medical tools provide ray of hope

On Monday, many schools have clearly told parents to clear their previous dues, so that they could run the schools efficiently as per Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the state government. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Private schools in crisis over non-payment of fees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

Will ensure safety of Indians in Afghanistan: MEA

Security beefed up outside the Afghanistan Embassy by Delhi Police, in New Delhi, Monday, August 16, 2021. (PTI/ Manvender Vashist)

Kerala Assembly congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)

In a first, 20 ITBP personnel awarded for fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh

Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->