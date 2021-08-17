Rs 300 crore spent on renovating 1,060 Nellore district schools

Nellore district collector said all teachers have been vaccinated and those who have missed out must take their jab during the special drive, wherein 30,000 people will be vaccinated. — DC file photo

NELLORE: As many as 1,060 schools have got a facelift at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore under Nadu-Nedu programme in SPSR Nellore district.

Classrooms of these schools have been renovated and facilities, such as mineral water, English lab, furniture and attractive paintings have been provided. Besides, different varieties of seedlings have been planted on premises of the school.

In addition, Rs 42-crore worth kits comprising a school bag, a pair of shoes, socks, belt, notebooks, three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, and workbooks have been distributed to 2.72 lakh students. This apart, a dictionary has been given to Class X students.

Giving out the statistics, Nellore district collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said kits are being given in a phased manner, duly following the Covid-19 protocol of preventing crowds. The entire exercise of distributing the kits will be completed within 15 days. He hoped students will attend schools with renewed enthusiasm and make the best use of all facilities being provided by the government.

Referring to the special vaccination drive scheduled on Monday, the collector said all teachers have been vaccinated and those who have missed out must take their jab during the special drive, wherein 30,000 people will be vaccinated. He maintained that all efforts are being made to save the academic year of students, which had been affected because of Coronavirus.