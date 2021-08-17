Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 Private schools in c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Private schools in crisis over non-payment of fees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2021, 2:49 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Private school managements want the state government and education department to frame guidelines on payment of fee pending since last year
On Monday, many schools have clearly told parents to clear their previous dues, so that they could run the schools efficiently as per Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the state government. Representational Image. (DC Image)
 On Monday, many schools have clearly told parents to clear their previous dues, so that they could run the schools efficiently as per Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the state government. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Anantapur: Even as schools have reopened for physical classes after a long gap, many of the educational institutions in the private sector are facing a crisis. This is owing to non-payment of fee by parents saying schools had remained closed, even though managements had to pay salaries to teachers on humanitarian grounds and for retaining them.

While corporate schools managed to forcibly collect fees from students over taking of online classes, medium-sized private schools have been unable to do so, despite taking online classes by establishing the required infrastructure at their schools.

 

Private school managements want the state government and education department to frame guidelines on payment of fee pending since last year. On Monday, many schools have clearly told parents to clear their previous dues, so that they could run the schools efficiently as per Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the state government.

The correspondent of a private high school told Deccan Chronicle: “Even as majority of parents failed to pay fee last year, we obtained `20 lakh in private loans for paying salaries to our teachers and vehicle drivers, who are part of our school’s family. Parents have to pay up if we are to continue providing quality education,” the correspondent maintained. Mostly children from rural parts and certain urban areas of Anantapur study in this school.

 

Even though this and other schools succeeded in conducting online classes by purchasing and putting necessary technology in place, they have run into difficulties. This is because certain sections of parents have refused to pay fees for the closure period.

“The government must issue guidelines on collection of dues, at least in installments, now that the schools have reopened. Justice has to be done to both school managements and parents,” maintained another correspondent of a private school, which has been running since past three decades.

 

Meanwhile, an old school on Kalyanadurgam road, running since decades, closed three months ago. The school committee even sold the school land, unable to bear losses every month during the Coronavirus period.

...
Tags: private school fee, ap schools, educational institutions ap, covid-19 guidelines ap, anantapur, private schools ap, non-payment of fees
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 17 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Security beefed up outside the Afghanistan Embassy by Delhi Police, in New Delhi, Monday, August 16, 2021. (PTI/ Manvender Vashist)

Will ensure safety of Indians in Afghanistan: MEA

News

Youths take to weather forecasting, alert issued via social media

Prof. Kaplan said that these silk-made tools not only offer improved bone remodeling but can also be absorbed by the body over a period of time. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Multipurpose silk-based medical tools provide ray of hope

Afghans gather outside a restaurant, worrying about the current situation in their country, at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 16, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Afghans with ties to India fear for their safety



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

Kerala Assembly congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)

In a first, 20 ITBP personnel awarded for fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh

Twenty-three ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry out of which 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the clash with Chinese PLA troops. (Twitter)

India's active caseload declines to 3,81,947, the lowest in last 145 days

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive in Hyderabad. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->