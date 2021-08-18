Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 Passports release ge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Passports release gets delayed due to glitches in server, network

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 18, 2021, 1:23 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 1:23 am IST
Andhra Pradesh has 24 passport issuing facilities in total
Those who have been asked to come over for verification of original certificates were informed by the staff to wait for more time. Representational Image. (Twitter)
 Those who have been asked to come over for verification of original certificates were informed by the staff to wait for more time. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Hundreds of passport applicants are disappointed following a delay in the processing of their applications due to server and network problems at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across the southern states in recent days.

Andhra Pradesh has 24 passport issuing facilities. Of them, those located in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Bhimavaram are functioning normally while snags hold back work at the remaining facilities.

 

he POPSK in Rajahmundry schedules 60 applications for processing a day, either for issue of new passports or for renewal of the old. On Tuesday afternoon, officials said only five to six applications could be processed. Those who have been asked to come over for verification of original certificates were informed by the staff to wait for more time.

An employee with a private firm, Fariduddin, said, “We are planning a pilgrimage to Mecca along with my parents. We have submitted applications for passports. We were told there will be delay due to problems with the server and connectivity. This is urgent matter. So, we have been advised to visit Bhimavaram to get the applications processed there.”

 

The staff at POPSK said, “We have been facing issues since last Thursday and processed less than 10 applications out of 60 scheduled for a day for the last few days. We are telling people to reschedule their appointment.”

The regional passport authorities said they relied on BSNL-leased lines for all passport offices in the state and the network issues arose because of lack of maintenance of lines. To add to this, internet equipment like modems and others develop problems. However, the passport offices in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bhimavaram are having separate lines and are not facing any problem.”

 

Meanwhile, those who intend to access the Passport Seva portal to reschedule their appointments complain about their inability to to do this due to difficulty in accessing the website.

Vijayawada regional passport officer Srinivasa Rao said, “We have trouble due to connectivity issues but there is no issue with the server. We are trying to set things right. Except for some delay in processing the applications, there is no serious trouble. We have received complaints from five passport facilities for the last four to five days.”

 

...
Tags: passport office
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Sources said India’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, who came back to India on Tuesday, directly briefed Modi and the CCS on the actual ground situation in Afghanistan. (PTI)

PM: Help Hindus, Sikhs and Afghans

It is learnt that more such cases exist in the district and officials are waiting for the government’s word. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Pathetic condition for three children of family; orphaned, but no compensation

Many moneylenders are frequenting such homes, demanding that the families cleared the debts the soonest. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Covid aftermath: Orphans, semi-orphaned children face psychological problems

KCR urged all non-Dalit communities to support Dalit Bandhu keeping in mind that unlike other castes, Dalits had been suffering not just economically but facing social discrimination for centuries. (Twitter)

Wary of non-Dalit ire, TRS plans publicity blitzkrieg



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

Afghan students at JNU fear to go back, seek visa extension

Terminal students have to leave the hostel by September 23, which is making them unsure of accommodation with narrow financial capacity. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->