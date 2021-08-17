Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 Noted literatteur an ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Noted literatteur and gynaecologist Dr Girijamma dies at 72

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 7:45 pm IST
Going by her mother's wish she did her MBBS from Mysore Medical College and became a successful gynaecologist
Girijamma was born in Harihar near Davangere.
 Girijamma was born in Harihar near Davangere.

Davangere: Noted author and gynaecologist Dr H Girijamma, 72, died here following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, her family sources said.

Mourning her demise, Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said in Girijamma's death, the Kannada literary world has lost a prominent author.

 

Girijamma was born in Harihar near Davangere. Going by her mother's wish she did her MBBS from Mysore Medical College and became a successful gynaecologist.

However, she was very much fascinated by the writing of Triveni, a well-known literatteur. She had authored 27 novels including Chandamama, Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya and Ambara Tare.

She was a popular author in a Kannada literature magazine. She had also brought out about five-story collection.

...
Tags: mysore medical college & research institute, gynaecologist, author, dr girijamma
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere


Latest From Nation

According to the latest UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours prior to boarding the aircraft. (AFP Photo)

Mangaluru International Airport to resume flights to Gulf on Wednesday

The polling and counting of votes will be held on September 13 and the filing of nominations will start from August 24. (PTI Photo)

By-election for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat to be held on Sept 13

About 3.9 per cent have been detected with tuberculosis, the minister said.

Those recovered from COVID should voluntarily undergo TB test: K'taka Health Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

JP Nadda slams Pinaray Vijayan-led Kerala govt over COVID-19 'mismanagement'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)

IAF aircraft carrying 120 Indian officials lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, in view of prevailing circumstances in the war-torn country. (MEA picture)

Afghan crisis: India bringing back its envoy, officials from Kabul

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->