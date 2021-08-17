Noted literatteur and gynaecologist Dr Girijamma dies at 72

Girijamma was born in Harihar near Davangere.

Davangere: Noted author and gynaecologist Dr H Girijamma, 72, died here following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, her family sources said.

Mourning her demise, Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said in Girijamma's death, the Kannada literary world has lost a prominent author.

Girijamma was born in Harihar near Davangere. Going by her mother's wish she did her MBBS from Mysore Medical College and became a successful gynaecologist.

However, she was very much fascinated by the writing of Triveni, a well-known literatteur. She had authored 27 novels including Chandamama, Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya and Ambara Tare.

She was a popular author in a Kannada literature magazine. She had also brought out about five-story collection.