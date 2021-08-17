Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 No violation in appo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No violation in appointment of temple archakas in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 2:42 pm IST
The move follows the decision of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who wanted people of all castes to become temple priests
Those who have been trained in Agama Shastras (rules on worship and related aspects) and below 35 years alone were appointed as archakas, the minister added. (Representational Image: DC)
 Those who have been trained in Agama Shastras (rules on worship and related aspects) and below 35 years alone were appointed as archakas, the minister added. (Representational Image: DC)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said there has been no violation in the appointment of people of all castes as archakas (priests) to the temples being managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department.

HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu also denied that Brahmin priests, especially Archakars and Bhattacharyas, were selectively targeted while making the appointment of the fresh batch of archakas.

 

"All the 58 persons who were appointed as archakas are duly qualified and there is no violation of the constitution as being alleged by a section of the priests, the Minister said.

Reacting to a charge by a section of existing Brahmin priests that their services were abruptly terminated and new archakas were appointed in their place on Monday, Babu claimed "some Hindutva forces who don't want others to come up (in life) have taken up a mischievous campaign."

Those who have been trained in Agama Shastras (rules on worship and related aspects) and below 35 years alone were appointed as archakas, the minister added.

 

The move follows the decision of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who wanted people of all castes to become temple priests, he added.

"Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was known) ensured an amendment to the HR & CE Act (in 1971) abolishing the customary practice of hereditary appointment of priests for temples, Babu said.

He further said that if striving for the upliftment of the oppressed sections is a mistake, "then Chief Minister M K Stalin (Karunanidhi's son) will repeat the same mistake."

He claimed that the services of no Brahmin priests were terminated and assured the government would look into complaints, if any, that they were asked to leave the temples.

 

Implementing its electoral promise of appointing aspirants belonging to all castes as temple priests, the DMK government had on August 14 appointed trained 'archakas' of various communities as priests in shrines.

...
Tags: tamil nadu government, hindu religious and charitable endowments, trained archakars, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

JP Nadda slams Pinaray Vijayan-led Kerala govt over COVID-19 'mismanagement'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Afghan crisis: India bringing back its envoy, officials from Kabul



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)

IAF aircraft carrying 120 Indian officials lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, in view of prevailing circumstances in the war-torn country. (MEA picture)

Afghan crisis: India bringing back its envoy, officials from Kabul

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->