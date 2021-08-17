Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 India records 25,166 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 11:15 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 11:19 am IST
The active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days
Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
 Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days. It comprises 1.15 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 12,101 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 22 days.

 

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 53 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,48,754, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far with more than 88.13 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the ministry said.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 437 new fatalities include 142 from Kerala and 100 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,32,079 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,35,139 from Maharashtra, 37,007 from Karnataka, 34,547 from Tamil Nadu 25,069 from Delhi, 22,785 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,743 from Kerala and 18,312 from West Bengal.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Tags: india covid cases, india covid status, covid tally, fatality rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


