Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 IMD issues flash flo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD issues flash flood alert in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Owing to this, the associated cyclonic circulation is tilting south-westwards and is likely to move west north-westward in the next 48 hours
These changes in temperature would occur over western, central, eastern and southern India on Tuesday and Wednesday, but lower than average around Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Maharashtra from Tuesday to Thursday. (PTI Photo)
 These changes in temperature would occur over western, central, eastern and southern India on Tuesday and Wednesday, but lower than average around Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Maharashtra from Tuesday to Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: In a first for the state, the local Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) office issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert which will be in effect till 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday. In the forecast, it said the watersheds in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayshankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy can expect flash floods as chances in these areas were moderate to high.

According to officials of the IMD, there is a low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Owing to this, the associated cyclonic circulation is tilting south-westwards and is likely to move west north-westward in the next 48 hours.

 

“As a result of this climactic movement, there are chances that the state would witness heavy to very heavy showers at some places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Medak districts while isolated light to moderate rain is likely to occur at places in Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool districts for the next 48 hours,” IMD director K Naga Ratna said.

 

Apart from rains, The Weather Channel predicted there would be a rise in temperatures. These changes in temperature would occur over western, central, eastern and southern India on Tuesday and Wednesday, but lower than average around Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Maharashtra from Tuesday to Thursday. “Higher temperatures will persist over the western coastal regions of southern India during this period,” it said.

...
Tags: flash flood, flood alert, indian meteorological department, flood alert in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A special military flight with Indian officials landed in Gujarat after taking off from Kabul's main airport on Tuesday. (Gujarat State Information Office via AP)

India evacuates its envoys, empties Kabul office

These students are scared to speak, but they said the Indian government should come out with a solution to help them out. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Fear of visa expiry puts Afghan students in fix

The state government is giving Rs10 lakh as compensation for each children or teenager below age 18 who have lost their mother and father. Representational Image. (AFP)

Bankers insist on orphan children to produce PAN Card for tax exemption

The couple found it hard to run the school they founded as it stopped getting fees from students and the two finally ended their lives. Representational Image. (DC Image)

COVID TIME: Teacher couple who owned school ends life due to mounting debt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

PM: Help Hindus, Sikhs and Afghans

Modi said that India must provide all possible help to its Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->