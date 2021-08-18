IMD issues flash flood alert in Telangana

These changes in temperature would occur over western, central, eastern and southern India on Tuesday and Wednesday, but lower than average around Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Maharashtra from Tuesday to Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: In a first for the state, the local Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) office issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert which will be in effect till 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday. In the forecast, it said the watersheds in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayshankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy can expect flash floods as chances in these areas were moderate to high.

According to officials of the IMD, there is a low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Owing to this, the associated cyclonic circulation is tilting south-westwards and is likely to move west north-westward in the next 48 hours.

“As a result of this climactic movement, there are chances that the state would witness heavy to very heavy showers at some places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Medak districts while isolated light to moderate rain is likely to occur at places in Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool districts for the next 48 hours,” IMD director K Naga Ratna said.

Apart from rains, The Weather Channel predicted there would be a rise in temperatures. These changes in temperature would occur over western, central, eastern and southern India on Tuesday and Wednesday, but lower than average around Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Maharashtra from Tuesday to Thursday. “Higher temperatures will persist over the western coastal regions of southern India during this period,” it said.