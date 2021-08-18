Fear of visa expiry puts Afghan students in fix

These students are scared to speak, but they said the Indian government should come out with a solution to help them out. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Visas of around 60 Afghan students who graduated from Osmania University recently are about to expire by the month-end. These students are tensed over not being able to continue to stay in India. There are hundreds of Afghan students who are pursuing their higher education in the city. These students are disturbed after the Taliban took over their country.

Mohmmed Yousuf, a representative of Afghan students in the city, who completed graduation from Osmania University said, “My visa expires by this month-end. Apart from me, visas of close to 60 students will expire by the end of this month. We are in an awkward situation and uncertain of our future.”

“Most of our friends in the city are showing their concern and consoling us. It is nice to have people who are so caring,” he added.

When enquired with other students, many of them were not ready to reveal their identity. They are scared to speak, but they said the Indian government should come out with a solution to help them out.

Swapnika Jaiswal, a lecturer who teaches foreign students, said, “Prior to 2020, we used to have a lot of Afghan students, but because of the pandemic, the number has come down. There should be around 400 to 500 students in the city, right now.”

She added, “After graduation, many of them are pursuing post graduation in the city. Many of those have gone back to Afghanistan for vacation, but are now stuck there.” Swapnika said.