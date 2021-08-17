Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2021 English Labs and fil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

English Labs and films designed to improve language skills among govt school students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 12:15 am IST
CM said the government was going all-out to provide quality education in government schools with emphasis on English medium education
Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' to the students during the launch of the second phase of the Nadu- Nedu scheme at ZP high school in Pothavaram village of P.Gannavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Monday. (Photo:DC)
KAKINADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday that specially designed movies and games are shown in schools in Andhra Pradesh to improve students’ command over English language.

“We have also set up English Labs from the primary level. Teachers have been appointed for every subject,” the CM said while launching the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and the Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu second phase at the Zilla Praja Parishad High School at P Gannavaram in Konaseema area of East Godavari district.

 

After visiting the Bhavitha Centre and the Nadu-Nedu Exhibition, and addressing a public meeting, the CM said the government was going all-out to provide quality education in government schools with emphasis on English medium education with CBSE pattern and to make government schools compete with corporate schools.

He said revolutionary changes have been brought about in the education system for the past two years, to provide quality education to the poorer sections of the society, to enable their children to have a bright future and get jobs with high salaries.

 

He said the results are already visible as the strength of the school-going students in both private and government schools increased to 73.05 lakh from 70.43 lakh the previous year. Of this, the strength in the government schools increased to 43.43 lakh from the previous year’s 37 lakh.

By renovating the government schools and giving them a class look, the confidence of the students and parents is steadily being built up and more and more parents now want to enroll their children into government schools.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, examinations could not be held for two academic years. However, the World Health Organisation and other entities have stressed on the need for opening of schools to carry forward the education of the students. Some 57,000 schools including Anganwadi centres are being renovated for giving education in six levels like Pre-Preliminary 1, II and Satellite Foundation, High School and High School Plus, the CM said, and added that this will not give any stress to the students.   

 

Pre-Primary 1 and Pre-Primary-II education has also been introduced in the state. The schools for these students have been set up in close proximity to their areas of stay, with less than a km distance. High Schools have been established at a distance of every three kilometres.

The Chief Minister said his ambition is that no parent should give up the education of his children due to financial difficulties. To encourage parents, the state government is implementing several schemes like the Amma Vodi, the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu, the Jagananna Goru Muddha (Midday Meal Scheme) etc. It is spending nearly Rs 37,714 crore for these schemes, especially education, he said.

 

Tags: nadu-nedu programme, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


