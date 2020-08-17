146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,648,353

61,252

Recovered

1,920,217

54,974

Deaths

51,059

835

Odisha60005042277396 Maharashtra59586541712320037 Tamil Nadu3380552782705766 Andhra Pradesh2898292012342650 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1544181375612449 Delhi1525801375614196 West Bengal116498867712428 Bihar10409372566537 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat78783615962785 Assam7687655216189 Rajasthan6129646604876 Haryana4715339601538 Madhya Pradesh45455340381105 Kerala4441528894157 Punjab3120619431812 Jammu and Kashmir2847020943542 Jharkhand2322414747244 Chhatisgarh1562110235142 Uttarakhand121758100152 Goa116397775104 Puducherry77324443110 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4569263216 Himachal Pradesh4156272018 Nagaland339414227 Arunachal Pradesh270118085 Chandigarh2102113729 Meghalaya13746756 Sikkim11676731 Mizoram7893710
Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Militant shot dead in Baramulla encounter, after 2 CRPF, SPO killed in attack

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2020, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2020, 3:36 pm IST
Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said three militants suspected to be belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit carried out the attack
Encounter in J-K's Baramulla after three security personnel killed in attack. (File Photo- PTI)
 Encounter in J-K's Baramulla after three security personnel killed in attack. (File Photo- PTI)

Srinagar: Hours after a militant attack left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir special police office (SPO) dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed one of them in an encounter, police said.

An encounter has started in Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district hours after the attack on a 'naka' party in the area which two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed, a police official said.

 

He said the security forces cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and chased the militants.

The contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the operation is going on.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said three militants suspected to be belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit carried out the attack.

According to eye witnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards and started firing indiscriminately on the 'naka' in which our three jawans  two from CRPF and one J-K Police  were martyred. It seems the LeT has carried out the attack. We will give them a befitting reply soon, Kumar told reporters at the site of the attack.

 

We have cordoned off the area and searches are on. We are hopeful that we will neutralise them soon, he said.

Asked whether the militants have changed their strategy and were attacking the security forces and then fleeing the spot, the IGP said it was a matter of concern, but the forces will soon find a solution to the problem.

It is a matter of concern. The number of forces on a 'naka' point is less and is normally in a remote area where they (militants) conceal themselves by coming along with civilians and then fire on the forces. We have faced losses and they have managed to flee a few times, but, we will soon find a response to this tactic and end this problem, he said.

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, baramulla encounter, crpf jawans, jammu and kashmir encounter, baramulla
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


