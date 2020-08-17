KCR decides to have Assembly session from September 7

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday

decided to hold the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly from September 7.

After having discussions with several ministers at Pragati Bhavan, Chandrashekhar Rao decided to conduct the monsoon session for 20 days

to ensure a comprehensive discussion on important issues.

The chief minister said, “Ministers and officials should be prepared for the

Assembly session with complete information on all issues. Several bills and resolutions will be introduced during the session, besides announcements pertaining to policy decisions of the state government.”

The chief minister instructed legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Assembly secretary V Narsimhacharyulu to make arrangements in the Assembly Hall to ensure that members adhere to physical distance in accordance with the COVID-19 rules.