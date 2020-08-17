146th Day Of Lockdown

KCR decides to have Assembly session from September 7
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR decides to have Assembly session from September 7

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
Members to sit in accordance with social distancing rules
Telangana Assembly. (File photo)
 Telangana Assembly. (File photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday
decided to hold the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly from September 7.

After having discussions with several ministers at Pragati Bhavan, Chandrashekhar Rao decided to conduct the monsoon session for 20 days
to ensure a comprehensive discussion on important issues.

 

The chief minister said, “Ministers and officials should be prepared for the
Assembly session with complete information on all issues. Several bills and resolutions will be introduced during the session, besides announcements pertaining to policy decisions of the state government.”

The chief minister instructed legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Assembly secretary V Narsimhacharyulu to make arrangements in the Assembly Hall to ensure that members adhere to physical distance in accordance with the COVID-19 rules.

 

Tags: telangana assembly session, monsoon session
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


