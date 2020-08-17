146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,648,353

61,252

Recovered

1,920,217

54,974

Deaths

51,059

835

Odisha60005042277396 Maharashtra59586541712320037 Tamil Nadu3380552782705766 Andhra Pradesh2898292012342650 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1544181375612449 Delhi1525801375614196 West Bengal116498867712428 Bihar10409372566537 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat78783615962785 Assam7687655216189 Rajasthan6129646604876 Haryana4715339601538 Madhya Pradesh45455340381105 Kerala4441528894157 Punjab3120619431812 Jammu and Kashmir2847020943542 Jharkhand2322414747244 Chhatisgarh1562110235142 Uttarakhand121758100152 Goa116397775104 Puducherry77324443110 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4569263216 Himachal Pradesh4156272018 Nagaland339414227 Arunachal Pradesh270118085 Chandigarh2102113729 Meghalaya13746756 Sikkim11676731 Mizoram7893710
Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2020 Don’t cover up ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t cover up doctors’ deaths: Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 17, 2020, 11:28 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2020, 11:28 am IST
The IMA in Tamil Nadu announced that 32 doctors succumbed to Coronavirus infection and 15 others died with symptoms of the disease
A doctor treats a COVID infected patient at a hospital. — AFP photo
 A doctor treats a COVID infected patient at a hospital. — AFP photo

Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin urged the government not to belittle the sacrifice of 47 doctors in the fight against Covid-19 by covering up the deaths but to announce it openly and pay the Rs 50 lakh relief to their families, besides providing a family member a job in the government.

The Tamil Nadu branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had announced that 32 doctors succumbed to Coronavirus infection and 15 others died with symptoms of the disease, Stalin said in a statement on Sunday.

 

Even IMA’s vice president, G Kothandaraman, a doctor based in Rajapalayam died after a 35-day battle with the disease, Stalin said.

Recalling the Health Minister C Vijaybaskar denying an earlier report that 43 doctors had died, Stalin urged him not to cover it up any more.

He said the Health Minister, in the presence of his Health Secretary, had told the media that those reports on doctors’ death were baseless and rumours. 

...
Tags: dmk chief mk stalin, coronavirus in tamil nadu, frontline health workers, doctors
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Representational image

High-speed mobile internet services restored on trial basis in Udhampur, Ganderbal

The ED said that Swapna Suresh had travelled to the UAE with Sivasankar. (Photo- ANI)

Kerala gold smuggling case: 3 accused sent to judicial custody till Aug 26

Encounter in J-K's Baramulla after three security personnel killed in attack. (File Photo- PTI)

J&K: Militant shot dead in Baramulla encounter, after 2 CRPF, SPO killed in attack

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das. ( Photo- ANI)

TMC's Samaresh Das, three-time MLA from Egra, dies of COVID-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark

India's death toll from the coronavirus hit 50,000 on Monday. (PTI Photo)

13-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, 2 held

A 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. (Representative Image)

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition as former president battles for life

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

Professor Shoma Sen, arrested in Elgar case, to get her retirement benefits

Prof. Shoma Sen

CRPF says security forces enjoying good synergy, hopeful of maintaining peace in J-K

Srinagar: Artists wearing face masks perform during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham