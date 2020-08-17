Boat mishap in Kundapur: Body of one of the four missing fishermen recovered

Seven other fishermen on the boat who survived the mishap were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. — DC photo

Udupi: Four fishermen went missing after the boat in which they were returning after fishing capsized at Gangolli, Kundapura in Udupi district on Sunday.

The Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police said that the outboard boat accident occurred near Koderi Jetti mouth of Gangolli Coastal Security Police limits.

"Four persons—Manjunath Kharvi, Laxman Kharvi, Shekhar Kharvi, and Nagaraj Kharvi are missing. Search for them is going on," the SP told in a press statement.

According to latest report, the body of one of the four missing fishermen was recovered by the rescue team this morning. The victim has been identified as Naga, a 55 year old fishermen.

The CSP Inspector, along with the rescue team is leading the search and rescue operation.

Local people said that the incident took place around 3.30 pm when the fishermen who had ventured into the sea in the morning were on their way back. The 'Sagara Sri' boat had 11 fishermen. Seven are safe and are being treated at a hospital. It is suspected that the gigantic wave toppled the boat.