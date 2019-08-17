Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 Rajnath Singh nukes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh nukes ‘no first use’ Nuclear-policy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 17, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Pokhran was also the site of India’s first nuclear test in 1974 under the Indira Gandhi government.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 5th Internat-ional Army Scout Masters Competition 2019 in Jaisalmer on Friday. (PTI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 5th Internat-ional Army Scout Masters Competition 2019 in Jaisalmer on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said while India was “firmly committed” to its “no first use” doctrine on nuclear weapons, what happens in the future “will depend on the circumstances”.

He was speaking at a function while on a visit to Pokhran in Rajasthan on the first death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. “Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘no first use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depen-ds on the circumstances,” the defence minister tweeted. He said India attaining the status of a responsible nuclear nation became a matter of national pride for every citizen of this country.

 

Pokhran was also the site of India’s first nucl-ear test in 1974 under the Indira Gandhi government.

Immediately after conducting nuclear tests in 1998, India had declared a “no first use” policy under which “India will not be the first to initiate a nuclear strike, but will respond with punitive retaliation should deterrence fail”.

The defence minister’s statement comes at a time when there is heightened tension with Pakistan over India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to J&K. Many people, including strategic experts, have questioned the need for India to have a “no first use” policy, specially when Pakistan does not have it.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, nuclear weapons, atal bihari vajpayee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Congress seeks clarity on nuclear policy

Latest From Nation

A. Suriya

Chennai: 16-year-old hacked to death by close friend

The process begins with preparing a sketch, with displays allotted to specific locations. This year, a bronze bust of the Maharaja took over the front of the glasshouse.

Taking stalk: This Kalidas’ symphony of colours at Lalbagh

Madras High court

Parents feel Christian co-ed institutions ‘unsafe’: Madras High court

Alok Kumar

Bengaluru: ADGP Alok Kumar withdraws petition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress seeks clarity on nuclear policy

Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said his party and the entire country stood behind the government on the country’s nuclear policy, but it needed to be spelt out clearly.

After 11 days, Ajit Doval returns to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday returned to Delhi after spending 11 days in Kashmir Valley to ensure smooth implementation of plans after the withdrawal of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. (Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on MLA Kuldeep Sengar featuring in I-Day ads

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father. The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his resi (Photo: File)

Bihar: AK-47 rifle, grenades recovered from MLA Anant Singh's residence

Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham