Rahul Gandhi’s kits for Wayanad arrive

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has come to the aid of Wayanad district which has been reeling under the after effect of a widespread flood and series of landslides with 50,000 kilograms of rice and other provisions for the affected in the second phase of relief.

In the first phase, essential items such as blankets and mats were provided. The disaster hit families will be provided with 5 kg of rice each with other provisions in a kit and their distribution has begun under the local-level committees of the Congress. In the third phase cleaning materials for the houses will be distributed, a press release of the MP’s office said.

Toilet and floor cleaning material kit will be provided to families affected by the disaster in the third phase. Mr Gandhi had spent two days, visiting the disaster hit zones of Wayanad and Malappuram districts recently.

Mr Gandhi is all set to visit Wayanad for a second round of visit by the end of this month, MP’s office said.