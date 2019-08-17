Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 Jagan asks business ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan asks business representatives to investment in Andhra during US tour

ANI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 11:17 am IST
The Chief Minister also welcomed US companies to expand their CSR activities in India.
Jagan, who is on a week-long visit to the United States, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the United States, Harsh V Shringla, in Washington. (Photo: ANI)
 Jagan, who is on a week-long visit to the United States, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the United States, Harsh V Shringla, in Washington. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on his first foreign trip after assuming power, held discussions with members of the business community in Washington DC on Saturday to explore investment opportunities for US companies in Andhra Pradesh.

He also discussed opportunities to strengthen connectivity between the US and Andhra with members of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center at a roundtable meeting.

 

Speaking at the meeting, Jagan welcomed the USIBC to work with his government to identify '5 big ideas' to catalyze the US-Andhra Pradesh Economic Partnership.

"Andhra Pradesh is poised to catalyze investments, capital and partnerships owing to robust infrastructure for connectivity, enabling policies, integration with global value chains, shifting demographic dividend and a ready workforce," he said.

He also said that the state government and the USIBC can prepare a roadmap to achieve investment and trade targets especially in the areas of agriculture and food security, healthcare, education, infrastructure and manufacturing.

The Chief Minister also welcomed US companies to expand their CSR activities in India.

Jagan presented his comprehensive governance and development model, built on nine assurances called 'Navaratnalu' namely support to farmers (Rythu Bharosa), irrigation development (Jala Yagnam), incentives to mothers for education of children (Amma Vodi), scholarship for higher education, women empowerment (YSR Asara/YSR Cheyutha), social safety net through pensions (Pensionla Pempu), housing for poor (Pedalandariki Illu), quality healthcare for all (Arogyasri) and ban of alcohol.

Jagan, who is on a week-long visit to the United States, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the United States, Harsh V Shringla, in Washington.

...
Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, us-india business council, foreign investors
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

On August 5, the Central government had announced its decision to withdraw special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: File)

Democracy will now strengthen in J&K: Jitendra Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are expected to attend the meeting. (Photo: File)

Delhi: Group of Ministers meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence today

BJP leader further claimed that after listening to the 73rd Independence Day speech of KCR, people have lost all their hopes in the ruling TRS government in the state. (Photo: File)

KCR govt in Telangana reeling under debt of over Rs 2 lakh crores; claims BJP

After wrapping up his bilateral engagements, Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi leaves for two-day visit to Bhutan, aims to strengthen bilateral ties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers discover new pain organ in skin

The cells that make up the organ are highly sensitive to mechanical stimuli, which explain how they can participate in the detection of painful pinpricks and pressure. (Photo: ANI)
 

Find out where Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta

Decades of uncontrolled and excessive depletion of groundwater reserves, rising sea-levels, and increasingly volatile weather patterns mean swathes of it have already started to disappear. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyderabad couple uses recycled plastic waste for constructing houses

While a concrete house could cost a minimum of Rs 40 lakh, a plastic house costs only Rs 700 per square feet, said Lingam. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Democracy will now strengthen in J&K: Jitendra Singh

On August 5, the Central government had announced its decision to withdraw special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: File)

PM Modi leaves for two-day visit to Bhutan, aims to strengthen bilateral ties

After wrapping up his bilateral engagements, Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)

Andhra girl thrashed by village head for eloping on parents’ ‘request’

Enraged at her stubborn answer, Lingappa suddenly got up and slapped her using abusive language. He thrashed her several times and kicked her. He also beat her cousin with a stick. (Representational Image)

28-yr-old engineer dies after sharp kite string slits his throat in Delhi

According to a Supreme Court directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha' and other dangerous kite strings. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham