Govt restores mobile internet services in 5 districts of J&K

ANI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 9:34 am IST
2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.
Earlier on Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner. (Photo: File)
 Earlier on Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Following days of restrictions, mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Starting on Saturday morning, 2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

 

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region. The restrictions on the telecom services were continued in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier on Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam had said, "Telecom connectivity will gradually be erased and restored in a phase-wise manner keeping in mind constant threat posed by terrorist's organizations in using mobile connectivity to organize terror actions. Prevention detentions are being continuously reviewed and an appropriate decision would be made based on law and order situation."

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, had directed all government offices to resume normal functioning.

