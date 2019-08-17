Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 'Let me start with y ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 17, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 9:48 am IST
'Let me tell you, we've already extended our hand of friendship by saying we are committed to the Simla Agreement,' he said.
The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
United Nations: Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made a symbolic gesture of extending "the hand of friendship" to Pakistani journalists on Friday.

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Akbaruddin spoke to the media after the representatives of China and Pakistan had spoken. He first asked three Pakistani journalists to shoot their questions.

One of the Pakistani journalists asked, "When will you begin a dialogue with Pakistan?"

He stepped away from the podium, walked up to the senior Pakistani reporter and shook his hands and said, "Let me begin by coming across to you and shaking your hands." He went on shake hands with two other Pakistani journalists.

"Let me tell you, we've already extended our hand of friendship by saying we are committed to the Simla Agreement. Let us wait for a response on that from the Pakistani side," Akbaruddin added.

Friday's rare closed-door meeting at the UN was called after Pakistan - backed by its ally - China, requested "closed consultations" on India's big move on Jammu and Kashmir.

...
Tags: syed akbaruddin, un security council, kashmir issue, pakistan, india
Location: India, Delhi


