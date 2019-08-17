Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 Krishna water submer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Krishna water submerges crops in coastal districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Aug 17, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Flood victims from Krishnalanka are provided shelter at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. (DC)
Vijayawada: The Krishna river downstream of Prakasam barrage left a trail of destructuon, affecting thousands of people and farmers by inundating low-lying areas and sumberging crops in parts of Krishna and Guntur districts.

At 6 pm, 7.6 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged from the Prakasam barrage. Over 11,000 were shifted out of harm’s way by local officials. But most attention was focused on the rented house of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli, where a walkway came under water, and a drone that flew over it.

 

Party leaders caught hold of two persons who were flying the drone. They said they were filming the house on the directions of one Kiran from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence.

Senior TD senior leaders and activists staged a protest at the filming of Mr Naidu’s house. Mr Naidu entered the row and asked how it could jeopardise his security.

Reacting to this, water minister Anil Kumar said drones were being used to videograph the flood affected areas to assess the extent of damage and come up with plans to provide relief.

Tags: krishna river, sumberging crops, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


