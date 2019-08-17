Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 Fire breaks out at D ...
Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, no casualties reported

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 17, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 6:05 pm IST
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the ICU of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.
Presently, a fire brigade is present at the spot. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the AIIMS here on Saturday evening and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

There was no immediate report of anyone being injured in the blaze. A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

 

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

