Drone cameras around Chandrababu Naidu's home sparks row

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 17, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Two days ago, aerial photographs and a video of Naidu's house on the banks of Krishna river were widely shared on social media.
Naidu also raised the matter with Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and said his security was breached with the use of drones. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: The use of drone cameras around the Amravati home of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has sparked a political row, reported NDTV.

The TDP has accused the ruling YSR Congress party of carrying out surveillance at former CM’s house, while the state government has maintained that the drones were deployed to monitor the flood situation in the area.

 

On Friday, the Telegu Desam Party workers held a protest at Naidu's home and said two people were caught using drone cameras around the house.

Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, in a tweet, questioned who had given the permission to use drone to film residence covered under ‘Z plus’ security.

Two days ago, aerial photographs and a video of Naidu's house on the banks of Krishna river were widely shared on social media.

Naidu also raised the matter with Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and said his security was breached with the use of drones.

However, water resources department has clarified that the drones were used to record visuals for assessing the flood situation. Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Anil Kumar said the government had every right to aerially monitor areas that were flooded.

...
Tags: n chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy, tdp, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


