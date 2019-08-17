Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 Death toll in flood- ...
Death toll in flood-hit Kerala rises to 113

ANI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
The CMO Kerala said that the initial estimates count 1,186 houses as fully damaged and 12,761 houses as partially damaged.
The death toll in flood-hit Kerala rose to 113 on Saturday afternoon, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). (Photo: File)
 The death toll in flood-hit Kerala rose to 113 on Saturday afternoon, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in flood-hit Kerala rose to 113 on Saturday afternoon, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA has released a district-wise data from August 8 to August 17 in which it has stated that 29 people were still missing across the rain-ravaged state while 40 were injured due to flood-related incidents. Malappuram remained the most affected district where 50 people have lost their lives.

 

"Update on #KeralaFloods (08/08/2019 to 17/08/2019 09:00AM): 113 lives lost; 29 missing. Total number of camps: 805. There are 129517 persons from 41253 families in these camps. Initial estimates count 1186 houses as fully damaged; 12761 houses suffered partial damages," Kerala Chief Minister's Office tweeted along with the KSDMA data.

Among the 14 affected districts, 17 deaths were reported in Kozhikode, 12 in Wayanad, and 9 in Kannur.

The state government has set up 805 camps for 1,29,517 persons from 41,253 families.

The Chief Minister's Office Kerala said that the initial estimates count 1,186 houses as fully damaged and 12,761 houses as partially damaged.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state.

...
