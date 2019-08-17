Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 Shah, others rush to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shah, others rush to AIIMS as Arun Jaitley's condition becomes critical again

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 7:49 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 7:56 am IST
The President visited the hospital around noon, while Shah and Adityanath visited AIIMS around 11.15 pm.
Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AIIMS on Friday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is stated to be "critical", sources said.

The President visited the hospital around noon, while Shah and Adityanath visited AIIMS around 11.15 pm. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey were present during their visits.

 

According to the sources, Jaitley, 66, is critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment. He is admitted at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 10.

Jaitley was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of his ill-health.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

...
Tags: amit shah, aiims, arun jaitley, modi government
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The recipient was donated heart of a man from Mysuru and the operation was successful. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: First heart transplant under govt scheme

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka govt going slow on audiogate probe?

These preschools are collecting hefty fees from parents by keeping the dummy names of reputed educational institutions. Neither the original company nor the education department are taking any action on such unauthorised schools.

Visakhapatnam: Rural areas are easy prey for playschools

The entrance to the Berm Park in Vijayawada is under a sheet of water following the rising levels of the River Krishna, on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Flooded river hurts tourism in Krishna



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Visakhapatnam: Rural areas are easy prey for playschools

These preschools are collecting hefty fees from parents by keeping the dummy names of reputed educational institutions. Neither the original company nor the education department are taking any action on such unauthorised schools.

Flooded river hurts tourism in Krishna

The entrance to the Berm Park in Vijayawada is under a sheet of water following the rising levels of the River Krishna, on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Warangal: Unpaid, hospitals stop Aarogyasri services

Notice outside a hospital in Warangal on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Slush in Kurnool storage tanks is of no help

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan directed the municipal authorities concerned to swing into action and solve the water crisis. He summoned municipal executive engineer Surendrababu and told him to take steps to dig more bore wells in the city. (Representational Image)

Tirupati ESI hospital faces staff shortage

New building of ESI hospital in Tirupati.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham