Nation, Current Affairs

TS Eamcet for Engg from Tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 17, 2022, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 2:14 am IST
A total of 1,72,241 candidates have registered for the engineering stream. The exam will be held at 89 test centres in Telangana state and 19 in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Representational Photo)
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test — 2022 (TS Eamcet) for the engineering stream will be conducted as per schedule from July 18 to 20.

The forenoon session of the examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm on all three days. A total of 1,72,241 candidates have registered for the engineering stream. The exam will be held at 89 test centres in Telangana state and 19 in Andhra Pradesh.

About 29,000 candidates will take the exam in each session.

As per a release issued by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), all candidates have been advised to visit the allotted test centre well in advance to get acquainted with its location. They should also go through the instructions provided in the Hall Ticket and follow them.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


