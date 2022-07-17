  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2022 Telangana police to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana police to act tough on tainted policemen

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 17, 2022, 3:11 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 8:52 am IST
SPs and CPs of all districts and cities were instructed to appoint a senior officer, in the rank of an ACP/DSP in every unit to monitor inspectors, sub inspectors and other staff and their regular activities and financial transactions. (Photo: PTI)
 SPs and CPs of all districts and cities were instructed to appoint a senior officer, in the rank of an ACP/DSP in every unit to monitor inspectors, sub inspectors and other staff and their regular activities and financial transactions. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CP) have been directed to act tough on tainted police officers.
The directions come in the wake of growing number cases in which police officers are involved.  It has been decided to take stern measures against corrupt and crooked officers in an attempt to prevent damage to the police department due to these errant cops.

SPs and CPs of all districts and cities were instructed to appoint a senior officer, in the rank of an ACP/DSP in every unit to monitor inspectors, sub in spectors and other staff and their regular activities and financial transactions.

ACP/DSP rank officers will closely monitor regular police functioning such as victims approaching police stations, lodging complaints, status of complaints, FIRs and investigations. The officers will keep an eye on the investigation officers' attitude in handling victims and their issues.
SPs/PCs will review cases and investigation by interacting with the concerned police officers. Apart from regular duties, a senior rank of officer will co-ordinate between senior officer of the unit and station house officer.

Kodangal SI Iftikar Ahmed suspended for corruption, illegal activities

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Koti Reddy on Saturday issued orders placing Kodangal sub inspector Iftikar Ahmed under suspension for indulging in illegal activities.

Iftikar Ahmed is the fourth police officer to be suspended within a fortnight. Koti Reddy said they had noticed Iftikar Ahmed indulging in illegal activities and irregularities. After internal inquiry reports, the inspector was placed under suspension, he said.

...
Tags: telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Suspended SHO takes test of potency over rape accusation
SI cheats and rapes woman, suspended

Latest From Nation

Officials have identified an erosion threat at six important points, with Sundarapalli-Kulla- Mallavaram points of the Kotipalli embankment, under the Gowthami-left embankment, in the worst condition. On Saturday, traffic movement on roads along the route was also curbed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a breach. — PTI File Image

Weak embankments of Godavari magnify breach threats

Officials asked to join reviews on the flood situation found themselves in a room with a giant television screen in the meeting hall where they could watch the floods in Godavari and its tributaries in real time, a bank of telephones and other video conferencing paraphernalia connecting all ministers, local MLAs, collectors and SPs of all districts as the Chief Minister, accompanied by the Chief Secretary led the efforts to coordinate and put in place systems and resources for relief and rescue operations. — DC Image

NETA'S NATTER

Ministers Gudivada Amarnath (third from left) and Buggana Rajendranath (second from right) addressed the delegates at the conference. They pointed out that AP has signed eight MoUs with WA. — DC Image

Western Australia signs eight MoUs with Andhra Pradesh

The BJP castigated Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for ignoring the plight of people in the state. (DC)

Bandi flays KCR over finances



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Can't impose ban on demolitions across states: SC

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Judge: If kids go to school at 7 AM, why can't SC sit at 9 AM

Justice UU Lalit. (Image credit: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->