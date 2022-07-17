Telangana police to act tough on tainted policemen

SPs and CPs of all districts and cities were instructed to appoint a senior officer, in the rank of an ACP/DSP in every unit to monitor inspectors, sub inspectors and other staff and their regular activities and financial transactions. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CP) have been directed to act tough on tainted police officers.

The directions come in the wake of growing number cases in which police officers are involved. It has been decided to take stern measures against corrupt and crooked officers in an attempt to prevent damage to the police department due to these errant cops.

SPs and CPs of all districts and cities were instructed to appoint a senior officer, in the rank of an ACP/DSP in every unit to monitor inspectors, sub in spectors and other staff and their regular activities and financial transactions.

ACP/DSP rank officers will closely monitor regular police functioning such as victims approaching police stations, lodging complaints, status of complaints, FIRs and investigations. The officers will keep an eye on the investigation officers' attitude in handling victims and their issues.

SPs/PCs will review cases and investigation by interacting with the concerned police officers. Apart from regular duties, a senior rank of officer will co-ordinate between senior officer of the unit and station house officer.

Kodangal SI Iftikar Ahmed suspended for corruption, illegal activities

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Koti Reddy on Saturday issued orders placing Kodangal sub inspector Iftikar Ahmed under suspension for indulging in illegal activities.

Iftikar Ahmed is the fourth police officer to be suspended within a fortnight. Koti Reddy said they had noticed Iftikar Ahmed indulging in illegal activities and irregularities. After internal inquiry reports, the inspector was placed under suspension, he said.