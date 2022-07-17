  
KCR for effective steps to save people from floods

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Jul 17, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 7:44 am IST
Chandrashekar Rao was speaking at a meeting at Hanumakonda on Saturday evening after reaching here before leaving on an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Sunday from here. (Photo: Twitter)
WARANGAL: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday called for the preparation of an action plan that can afford permanent protection to people living along the Godavari river in the state. He said a comprehensive survey should be taken up along the river and areas that are prone to floods, and the plan should take into account what it takes to move all those living in these vulnerable areas to safer locations to avoid the annual flood-related distress.

He instructed finance minister T. Harish Rao to release Rs 1 crore as immediate assistance to all the district administrations of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahbubabad, and Nirmal.

For preparing the permanent mitigation plans, the irrigation department should seek the assistance of the experienced former engineers of the department, as well as their suggestions and advice.

Among those at the meeting were Harish Rao, chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials, including ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MPs J. Santosh Kumar, P. Dayakar, and several other TRS’ elected representatives.

During the review of the flood situation, the Chief Minister enquired about the water levels along the river at various locations and said that district officials should be on the alert as there was a possibility of further rains over the next few days.

He instructed officials to ensure an adequate number of relief camps are set up to provide flood-affected people with food, medicines and other needs.

