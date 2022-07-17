  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2022 Monkeypox ruled out ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monkeypox ruled out in Andhra Pradesh, test of suspect is negative

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 17, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 1:48 am IST
The main symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headache, swelling, back pain, muscle pain and fatigue. Similar to smallpox, rashes and blisters appear on the face, arms, and legs. These disappear in 14–21 days. Most people who contract the disease recover within a week. — Representational Image/AP
 The main symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headache, swelling, back pain, muscle pain and fatigue. Similar to smallpox, rashes and blisters appear on the face, arms, and legs. These disappear in 14–21 days. Most people who contract the disease recover within a week. — Representational Image/AP

VIJAYAWADA: Health officials in AP have heaved a sigh of relief after the child suspected of suffering from monkeypox in Vijayawada proved negative for the disease post extensive checks carried out at a national virology lab.

Seeing the rashes on her body, doctors had initially believed the child had monkeypox. She and her family had recently come to Vijayawada from Dubai.

Officials collected samples of the child and sent them to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, by flight. Test results have come out negative. Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department commissioner J. Nivas said on Sunday that people need not panic, as the test has made it clear that there is no monkeypox case anywhere in AP.

Many people are worried about hearing the news of monkeypox spreading in various parts of the world, including India. Doctors say it is a viral disease belonging to smallpox family transmitted from animals to humans. The virus is widespread in central and west Africa. Research shows the disease spreads to humans from rats, mice and squirrels. It spreads among humans through droplets or close contact with infected persons.

The main symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headache, swelling, back pain, muscle pain and fatigue. Similar to smallpox, rashes and blisters appear on the face, arms, and legs. These disappear in 14–21 days. Most people who contract the disease recover within a week.

World Health Organisation (WHO) says the disease may turn fatal only in one among 10 cases.

...
Tags: no monkeypox in andhra pradesh, vijayawada monkeypox suspect proves negative
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)

India votes to elect new President today

Several government doctors were found to be prescribing medical drugs from private pharmacies although the same medicines were available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHC), Sub-District/Divisional Hospitals (SDHs), and District Hospitals (DHs). (Representational Image/DC)

TS to copy TN, ban med shops near govt hospitals

Anganwadi and Asha workers will also hoist the national flag in their respective offices. (Representational Image/ DC File)

AP to hoist 1.62 crore national flags under Har Ghar Tiranga programme: CM Jagan

The monsoon trough is currently passing through the centre of depression over northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra coast, Deesa, Raisen and Ambikapur. (DC)

Rains forecast over north coastal AP, Yanam



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India crosses 200 crore COVID vaccinations milestone, PM Modi lauds achievement

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Demolition, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parl session

Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (PTI)

Suspected monkeypox case found in Kerala, samples sent for testing

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)

Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe: DGCA

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->