  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2022 KCR claims cloudburs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR claims cloudburst conspiracy, Oppn make merry in rebuttal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jul 17, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao visits flood hit areas in Bhadrachalam. (DC)
 Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao visits flood hit areas in Bhadrachalam. (DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday claimed to have "clues" on a conspiracy to engineer a cloudburst over the Godavari basin, flooding of which marooned several areas located along its course in the state, while speaking at a review meeting in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

“A new method called cloudburst seems to have been put into practice. There are conspiracy theories also. But I am not sure how far this is correct. But certain countries intentionally engineered cloudburst earlier in Leh-Ladakh and Uttarakhand. We got clues that they have recently done over Godavari basin also,” the CM said.

Opposition parties jumped on the comments, while weather experts ruled out the occurrence of cloudbursts in the recent past.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay termed the comments “joke of the century”, while TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said the CM must share clues with central agencies like RAW, and called the CM ‘James Bond 006’.

Bandi Sanjay claimed the remarks were a ploy by the CM to cover up his failures. “Chief Minister KCR commenting that there is a foreign conspiracy behind the heavy rains is ridiculous. KCR is the biggest conspirator, who will believe his words? Perhaps the CM is delusional. He needs to be admitted to the Erragadda Hospital for better treatment,” Sanjay said.

Revanth took a shot at the BJP as well, demanding that PM Narendra Modi take Rao into custody for his remarks.

 Cloudbursts are spells of over 100 mm of rain within an hour, which, according to experts, did not take place in Telangana this monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, could not confirm if a cloudburst had occurred in the state, but IMD sources said that it was unlikely.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Skymet Weather Services, a private firm that provides weather forecasting services, said, “As a weather expert, I do not know if such technology exists. If the Chief Minister says that, he must have some knowledge about it. There is technology to make it rain by sprinkling silver iodide into the clouds (cloud seeding), but it is very expensive and will not result in heavy rains as witnessed in the past few days.”

...
Tags: cloudburst, telangana floods, monsoon 2022, bandi sanjay, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. (DC Image)

India votes to elect new President today

Several government doctors were found to be prescribing medical drugs from private pharmacies although the same medicines were available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHC), Sub-District/Divisional Hospitals (SDHs), and District Hospitals (DHs). (Representational Image/DC)

TS to copy TN, ban med shops near govt hospitals

Anganwadi and Asha workers will also hoist the national flag in their respective offices. (Representational Image/ DC File)

AP to hoist 1.62 crore national flags under Har Ghar Tiranga programme: CM Jagan

The monsoon trough is currently passing through the centre of depression over northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra coast, Deesa, Raisen and Ambikapur. (DC)

Rains forecast over north coastal AP, Yanam



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India crosses 200 crore COVID vaccinations milestone, PM Modi lauds achievement

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

SC to hear on Thursday plea of TV anchor against FIRs for doctored Rahul video

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->