  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2022 IndiGo Sharjah - Hyd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IndiGo Sharjah - Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical glitch

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 17, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 10:34 am IST
This is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. (Representational image: AFP)
 This is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. (Representational image: AFP)

New Delhi: Another Indian flight, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot reported a technical defect.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release.

It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

Notably, this is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.

Earlier, on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.

"SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi. Boeing 737' engine has developed a technical fault. The captain of the aircraft sought a precautionary landing and was given permission. All passengers on board are safe. The call sign of the aircraft is SG11," sources told ANI on Tuesday.

According to the Karachi airport officials, the flight was diverted when it was on the way to Dubai.

"The plane landed in Karachi 0803 am (local time), 53 minutes after being airborne. It has been on-ground for the past four hours. Passengers are being looked after. The plane has been parked in the designated area where engineers are assessing the problem," Pakistan's civil aviation authority (CAA) official said.

The Indian low-cost carrier confirmed the emergency landing of SpiceJet in Karachi this morning.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," the spokesperson of the airline said.

According to SpiceJet, no emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing at Karachi airport.

"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," SpiceJet spokesperson said.  

 

...
Tags: indigo flight, flight diverted, flight diverted to karachi
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Water level in River Godavari reaches close to the road-cum-rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. (DC)

Godavari flood remains steady in Andhra Pradesh

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

BJP Telangana spokesperson N.V. Subhash said the submergence of the pump houses in the floods to Godavari river showcases the corrupt practices of the Telangan Rashtra Ssamiti government. — DC Image

BJP: CM solely responsible for KLIS disaster

The minister (in picture) instructed the authorities to take up measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in and around submerged places of river Godavari, and to open health camps in submerged villages. — DC File Image

Docs told to cancel leaves, help affected



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Can't impose ban on demolitions across states: SC

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Judge: If kids go to school at 7 AM, why can't SC sit at 9 AM

Justice UU Lalit. (Image credit: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->