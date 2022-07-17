IMD issues yellow alert for rains in TS

At 7 pm, the IMD issued a forecast of light to moderate rain, and at times heavy spells and gusty winds of 40-50 km/hr, very likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla and Peddapally districts in the following three hours. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The lull in rains continued on Saturday as the state received only light rainfall until the evening, but a yellow alert has been issued for several districts for the next two days. The city too did not receive any rains during the day and it was only around 8 pm that some areas received short but intense spells.

At 7 pm, the IMD issued a forecast of light to moderate rain, and at times heavy spells and gusty winds of 40-50 km/hr, very likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla and Peddapally districts in the following three hours.

The IMD issued yellow alerts for the next two days for the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. For Hyderabad, light rain or drizzles have been forecast for Sunday.