Governor Tamilisai visits flood affected areas

Bhadrachalam: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has visited flood affected areas in Khammam district on Sunday. While interacting with the affected families, the Governor said that though she cannot extend assistance to the victims directly, she can take the grievances to the State government’s attention for redressal.

Tamilisai, while visiting the relief camp at SKT Kalyana Mandapam, inquired the officials on the relief measures provided to the affected families. She distributed relief kits of Red Cross Society, containing towel, blanket, mosquito net and soap, to the families at the camp. The inmates at the relief camp said that the kits are not enough and they want financial assistance to get over the crisis.

“As Governor, I cannot extend the assistance that you asked for. But, I can bring your problems to the notice of the State government. I will write to the government in this regard,” she promised the families.