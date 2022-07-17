  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2022 Godavari flood remai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Godavari flood remains steady in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 17, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Water level in River Godavari reaches close to the road-cum-rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. (DC)
 Water level in River Godavari reaches close to the road-cum-rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. (DC)

Amaravati: Flood flow remained rather steady at 25.93 lakh cusecs in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The gush seemed to have slowed down going by the discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, which increased by just over 33,000 cusecs in the last 11 hours, according to the AP Water Resources Information and Management System data.

But the level may rise in the next few hours when the discharge from upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana reaches the Cotton Barrage via Polavaram.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said the deluge showed signs of decreasing as the flow at Cotton Barrage remained steady.

However, people along the Godavari course need to be cautious till the water recedes. We are closely monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operation Centre here, Ambedkar said in a release.

About 515 villages in five districts were currently facing the flood fury, he said.

The government has opened 177 relief camps in the affected districts, where 71,200 people were lodged.

The state government sanctioned an additional assistance of Rs 3 crore each to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and Konaseema districts where the gravity of the flood was high, requiring relief operations on a large scale.

The government previously sanctioned Rs 2 crore each to these districts, and also East and West Godavari, for flood relief operations.

...
Tags: godavari floods, andhra pradesh floods
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Weak embankments of Godavari magnify breach threats
300 cattle washed away in Godavari floods
Central Water Commission alerts Railways on Godavari flood level

Latest From Nation

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

BJP Telangana spokesperson N.V. Subhash said the submergence of the pump houses in the floods to Godavari river showcases the corrupt practices of the Telangan Rashtra Ssamiti government. — DC Image

BJP: CM solely responsible for KLIS disaster

The minister (in picture) instructed the authorities to take up measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in and around submerged places of river Godavari, and to open health camps in submerged villages. — DC File Image

Docs told to cancel leaves, help affected

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin — PTI

CM to appear in public for Tamil Nadu fete



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

SC Nupur remarks: Civil society divided

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

IndiGo Sharjah - Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical glitch

This is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. (Representational image: AFP)

DGCA notice to SpiceJet for 8 mid-air incidents in past 8 days

A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->