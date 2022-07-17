  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2022 Eastern Ladakh row: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 17, 2022, 11:41 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 11:41 am IST
The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)
 The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The talks are scheduled to take place at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC in the region, official sources said.

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11.

In the fresh round of talks, the Indian side is expected to press for disengagement of troops as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points besides seeking resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The situation in eastern Ladakh figured prominently in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on July 7.

At the one-hour meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar conveyed to Wang the need for early resolution of all the outstanding issues in Eastern Ladakh.

"Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, the external affairs minister reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement after the meeting.

The MEA further said that Jaishankar "reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two ministers during their previous conversations".

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector. 

...
Tags: eastern ladakh lac, india china talks, military talks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints
Jaishankar presses for early resolution of outstanding LAC issues in talks with Wang

Latest From Nation

Water level in River Godavari reaches close to the road-cum-rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. (DC)

Godavari flood remains steady in Andhra Pradesh

BJP Telangana spokesperson N.V. Subhash said the submergence of the pump houses in the floods to Godavari river showcases the corrupt practices of the Telangan Rashtra Ssamiti government. — DC Image

BJP: CM solely responsible for KLIS disaster

The minister (in picture) instructed the authorities to take up measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in and around submerged places of river Godavari, and to open health camps in submerged villages. — DC File Image

Docs told to cancel leaves, help affected

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin — PTI

CM to appear in public for Tamil Nadu fete



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC Nupur remarks: Civil society divided

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

IndiGo Sharjah - Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical glitch

This is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. (Representational image: AFP)

DGCA notice to SpiceJet for 8 mid-air incidents in past 8 days

A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew. (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear on Thursday plea of TV anchor against FIRs for doctored Rahul video

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->