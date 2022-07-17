KCR's visit to Bhadrachalam by road surprises all

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daylong visit to flood-affected districts on Sunday created a buzz in political circles. The Chief Minister was supposed to conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in undivided Warangal and Khammam districts. But he suddenly changed his plans on Sunday morning and left by road to Bhadrachalam citing inclement weather.

After visiting flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam by road, he took a helicopter later to Eturunagaram and conducted an aerial survey.

This triggered speculations that the Chief Minister left for Bhadrachalam by road since Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited Khammam and Kothagudem districts by road to review flood situation and interact with victims in the two districts and inspect the Godavari flood flow in Bhadrachalam. The Governor first reached Manuguru by train and later visited flood-hit areas in both the districts by road.

The Chief Minister’s sudden decision to visit Bhadrachalam by road took officials by surprise. However, official sources in the CMO claimed that the decision was taken on the advice of weather officials and pilots who cited 'inclement weather' conditions.

The Chief Minister left from Hanamkonda by road at 7.20 am and reached Bhadrachalam at 11 am. He visited flood-affected areas till 1 pm and left for Eturunagaram by helicopter. After conducting an aerial survey, the Chief Minister visited flood-hit areas and interacted with victims till 6.25 pm and left for Hanamkonda by road. The Chief Minister will stay overnight at TRS senior leader and former MP Captain V. Laxmikanta Rao's residence in Hanamkonda and return to Hyderabad on Monday. He stayed overnight at Laxmikanta Rao's residence on Sunday also. The Chief Minister has to cast his vote in the Presidential election on Monday in the Legislative Assembly.