Telangana High Court penalises AICTE for not filing counter

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court imposed Rs.10,000 costs on the All India Council for Technical Education for delaying its counter-affidavit, despite the court giving it time to place its stand on the matter of collecting interest on the corpus fund deposited by technical and management educational institutes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a petition challenging the AICTE’s notices to management colleges for not depositing interest on the corpus fund.

The petitioner college had deposited around Rs.15 lakh as corpus fund as per the AICTE guidelines to open a management college in 2010-11. The AICTE issued notice to the college for not forwarding the interest on corpus fund to it. The contention of the college was that it will impart training skills to the teaching staff and grant scholarships to students with the interest. The court had directed the AICTE to file a counter two years back.

With no response, the bench imposed the penalty on AICTE. The amount would have to be deposited in the Advocates Covid Care Welfare Fund.