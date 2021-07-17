Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2021 Tamil Nadu's Ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region witnesses protests over Mekedatu

PTI
Published Jul 17, 2021, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 5:06 pm IST
Pandian had said that his organisation would hold a 'besiege Raj Bhavan' protest in Chennai on July 26 on the dam row
Protesters raised slogans against the initiative to build a reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Karnataka and they condemned the permission given by the Central government to the neighbouring state to prepare a Detailed Project Report. (DC Photo: Satish Basavaraju)
Thanjavur: The Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu on Saturday witnessed protests by farmers and agricultural workers outfits condemning efforts by Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam.

Protesters raised slogans against the initiative to build a reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Karnataka and they condemned the permission given by the Central government to the neighbouring state to prepare a Detailed Project Report.

 

Demanding that the union government take steps to halt the proposed project, they also wanted appointment of a permanent chairperson to helm the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist affiliated farmers body, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and farm workers organisation, Akila Indiya Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam, jointly staged the demonstrations.

Vivasayigal Sangam leader P Shanmugam told PTI that the protests were staged in 13 locations including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayilduthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchirappalli, and Pudukottai spread across the Cauvery delta districts.

 

On Friday, another farmers body, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam led by its leader P R Pandian went on a hunger strike here on the Mekedatu issue. Pandian had said that his organisation would hold a "besiege Raj Bhavan" protest in Chennai on July 26 on the dam row.

In several parts of the Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee had staged protests on July 13 and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's effigies were burnt.

Tags: mekedatu dam, tamil nadu, cauvery, communist party, communist party of india-marxist
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur


