Relief operations continue in flood-hit colonies of Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 17, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Most of the affected areas have been cleared of the floodwaters but the filth, the garbage and the stench are still serious worries
Relief operations continued on a war footing in areas that were badly flooded in the recent rains in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: Relief operations continued on a war footing in areas that were badly flooded in the recent rains. The affected families are trying to get the damaged items repaired, while stocks of wet food grains are kept in the sunlight to make them dry.

The residents are gripped by fear when clouds are seen over the sky. In apartments, whose cellars are filled with water, submerging the vehicles, the condition is precarious. They fear the engines will be damaged.

 

Most of the affected areas have been cleared of the floodwaters but the filth, the garbage and the stench are still serious worries. In some areas, half the water is cleared. It will take time up to Saturday afternoon to flush out the entire water.

Sainath, of Ayyappa Colony, LB Nagar, said, “The flushing out of water is going on and it will take another day to clear it all. We are worried as to what if the rain starts again.”

He added, “While there was some sunshine, the clothes and the wet ration stocks were kept outside for drying.”

 

The affected areas along Lower Tank Bund road, beside the nala, are in trouble as the water levels remain high. Resident Naveen said those living in the houses close to the nala are “in the grip of fear.”

Prasad Valaparla, from Leninnagar, said, “Apart from our colony and Deendayalnagar, floodwaters have been flushed out from two more colonies. Some work is pending. The colonies surrounded by the Jillelaguda Cheru at Meerpet are not safe if rain starts again.”

Shivkumar Yadav, a resident of Nagole, said,  “All the areas surrounding Nagol are facing the problem whenever there is heavy rain. Apart from the losses, it will take a lot of time for residents to get back to normal.”

 

Srinivas of the Malkajgiri Residents Association said, “The flood waters are being cleared but the mud and the dirt are still there. The foul smell is there all around. What if the children fall ill.”

Ravi Raju of Shiva Sai Colony said, “Cellars of most apartments have been submerged. Soon, the water will be out, but we are scared as to what will be the condition of our vehicles.”

Tags: flood, hyderabad flood, rains, hyderabad rainwater, relief works, flood hit areas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


