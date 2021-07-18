Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2021 Low pressure likely ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal on July 21

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 18, 2021, 3:39 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 7:04 am IST
Based on preliminary observations, the low pressure will develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood
Image released by IMD. (Twitter)
 Image released by IMD. (Twitter)

Vishakhapatanam: A new low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around July 21, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Saturday.

Based on preliminary observations, the low pressure will develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. This is owing to favourable weather conditions, including an east-west trough running from north Arabian Sea to cyclonic circulation over south Coastal AP. This is expected to play a key role in formation of low pressure and consequent rains within the state.

 

"It is, however, too early to track the yet-to-be-formed low-pressure system. We will be able to make a detailed forecast once the system is formed," a senior IMD official told Deccan Chronicle.

...
Tags: low pressure area in bay of bengal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 18 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, BJP is also preparing a list of likely candidates. (Photo: PTI/File)

Top political contenders in Adilabad go into poll overdrive

Vehicles wade through a flooded street following heavy rain at Malakpet in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana witnesses heavy rains; monsoon to continue till July 20, warns IMD

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Dadi Veerabhadra Rao into the party, in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/File)

Senior YSRCP leaders say ‘no’ to nominated posts

Arrangements are being made for Eid ul Adha prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah on Saturday. (P. Surendra/DC)

COVID not over yet, health department cautions public



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM asks states with rising COVID cases to take proactive steps to prevent third wave

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rules, appoints district officers to end menace

State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had already existed on a regional basis in three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode - and it has now been expanded to all districts. (ANI)

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide 25 per cent of their monthly production of vaccines to private hospitals. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Indian talent moving to Canada due to outdated US immigration policies: Experts

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (AFP Photo)

Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->