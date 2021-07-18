Low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal on July 21

Vishakhapatanam: A new low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around July 21, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Saturday.

Based on preliminary observations, the low pressure will develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. This is owing to favourable weather conditions, including an east-west trough running from north Arabian Sea to cyclonic circulation over south Coastal AP. This is expected to play a key role in formation of low pressure and consequent rains within the state.

"It is, however, too early to track the yet-to-be-formed low-pressure system. We will be able to make a detailed forecast once the system is formed," a senior IMD official told Deccan Chronicle.