Kerala-Japan partnership crucial for development of state: Industries Minister

Kochi: Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday said the Kerala-Japan partnership was crucial for the development of the state and asked the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) to restart the Japan Mela in a hybrid manner and offered the government's help.

Rajeeve, during his visit to the headquarters of INJACK near here, offered support to its ventures such as 'Japan Mela,' formation of a Japan Business Cluster in Kochi and various business meets.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Japan in 2019. The meeting was quite positive but owing to Covid pandemic the government couldn't take it forward. The Kerala-Japan partnership is crucial for the development of the state. We have witnessed several fruitful business partnerships over the years. It is time to revamp the same," Rajeeve said in a release.

He asked INJACK to restart the Japan Mela in a hybrid manner and offered the government's help. More than two lakh people attended the Japan Mela held in the city in 2018.

The Japan business cluster will focus on areas like shipping, tourism and various trades.

The Industries Minister informed the meeting that Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, KINFRA will be asked to associate with INJACK for the formation of Japan Cluster in Kochi to aid the businesses.

The meeting was attended by Madhu S Nair, President of INJACK who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited along with other representatives of INJACK.

Nair explained the activities of INJACK and requested the Minister to extend support to the businesses in Kerala to connect with the industries in Japan.

He apprised the minister about the expertise the state can offer in areas like IT, Fisheries, Medical Technology, Electronics, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence.

C A Jacob Kovoor, Secretary of INJACK and E V John, President of Alumni Society of Association for Overseas Technical Scholarship (ASA Kerala) and other officials of INJACK attended the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the importance of acquiring skills in Japanese language and communication.

INJACK is offering Japanese language classes for the public on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, INJACK asked the state to consider appointing a nodal officer of Japanese origin in Japan to build business ties between the southern state and the island country.

The official will have to represent Kerala to bridge the gap and facilitate businesses to thrive.

The Minister responded positively and asked INJACK to submit a proposal so that the government can consider it.

Rajeeve in the coming weeks will convene several online business meetings with the representatives of the government of Japan as well as business leaders in Kerala.