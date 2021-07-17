Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2021 Kerala-Japan partner ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala-Japan partnership crucial for development of state: Industries Minister

PTI
Published Jul 17, 2021, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 6:50 pm IST
The Japan business cluster will focus on areas like shipping, tourism and various trades
Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) is offering Japanese language classes for the public on a regular basis. (Photo: Facebook)
 Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) is offering Japanese language classes for the public on a regular basis. (Photo: Facebook)

Kochi: Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday said the Kerala-Japan partnership was crucial for the development of the state and asked the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) to restart the Japan Mela in a hybrid manner and offered the government's help.

Rajeeve, during his visit to the headquarters of INJACK near here, offered support to its ventures such as 'Japan Mela,' formation of a Japan Business Cluster in Kochi and various business meets.

 

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Japan in 2019. The meeting was quite positive but owing to Covid pandemic the government couldn't take it forward. The Kerala-Japan partnership is crucial for the development of the state. We have witnessed several fruitful business partnerships over the years. It is time to revamp the same," Rajeeve said in a release.

He asked INJACK to restart the Japan Mela in a hybrid manner and offered the government's help. More than two lakh people attended the Japan Mela held in the city in 2018.

 

The Japan business cluster will focus on areas like shipping, tourism and various trades.

The Industries Minister informed the meeting that Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, KINFRA will be asked to associate with INJACK for the formation of Japan Cluster in Kochi to aid the businesses.

The meeting was attended by Madhu S Nair, President of INJACK who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited along with other representatives of INJACK.

Nair explained the activities of INJACK and requested the Minister to extend support to the businesses in Kerala to connect with the industries in Japan.

 

He apprised the minister about the expertise the state can offer in areas like IT, Fisheries, Medical Technology, Electronics, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence.

C A Jacob Kovoor, Secretary of INJACK and E V John, President of Alumni Society of Association for Overseas Technical Scholarship (ASA Kerala) and other officials of INJACK attended the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the importance of acquiring skills in Japanese language and communication.

INJACK is offering Japanese language classes for the public on a regular basis.

 

Meanwhile, INJACK asked the state to consider appointing a nodal officer of Japanese origin in Japan to build business ties between the southern state and the island country.

The official will have to represent Kerala to bridge the gap and facilitate businesses to thrive.

The Minister responded positively and asked INJACK to submit a proposal so that the government can consider it.

Rajeeve in the coming weeks will convene several online business meetings with the representatives of the government of Japan as well as business leaders in Kerala.

 

...
Tags: japan, kerala-japan partnership, indo-japan chamber of commerce kerala, japan mela
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

The health sector was preparing itself for the third wave and that necessary medical and safety equipment must be provided in advance. (Photo: AFP)

Local production of drugs, med equipment being considered ahead of 3rd wave in Kerala

Protesters raised slogans against the initiative to build a reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Karnataka and they condemned the permission given by the Central government to the neighbouring state to prepare a Detailed Project Report. (DC Photo: Satish Basavaraju)

Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region witnesses protests over Mekedatu

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. (Twitter Photo)

Andhra Pradesh govt announces 135 nominated posts of various corporations

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Congress meetings: Rawat flies to meet Amarinder, Sidhu calls on Jakhar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide 25 per cent of their monthly production of vaccines to private hospitals. (Representational Photo: PTI)

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

States/UTs told to enforce rules, check crowds' surge

People crowd a market after further ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, in Patna. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Rs 1 lakh cr special fund set up to modernise country's agri infrastructure: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of various development projects in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

PM asks states with rising COVID cases to take proactive steps to prevent third wave

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->