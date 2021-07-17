Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2021 Jagan to visit Polav ...
Jagan to visit Polavaram project site tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 17, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
As the Covid-19 pandemic is raging, all participants will be subject to rapid test covid-19 detection
Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inspects the Polavaram project works at Polavaram in West Godavar. (DC File Image)
 Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inspects the Polavaram project works at Polavaram in West Godavar. (DC File Image)

KAKINADA: With Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy slated to visit the Polavaram project site on Monday officials are busy making all arrangements. As the Covid-19 pandemic is raging, all participants will be subject to rapid test covid-19 detection. For this purpose 2,000 kits have been made available.

West Godavari district collector Karthikeya Misra said that only those who test negative would be allowed at the project site. Misra along with officials and public representatives visited the helipad, Polavaram Project view point, and the site on Saturday.

 

He said that the Chief Minister will reach Polavaram Project by 11 am and will visit cofferdam, sluice gates, among others. Later he will reach the seminar hall at the site by 12 pm and leave by 1.20 pm to Tadepalli.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sarma instructed police officials to beef up the security arrangements while DMHO B. Bhanu Naick said that a medical camp and two ambulances will be arranged at the site to conduct Covid-19 tests.

Project special officer O. Anand, irrigation superintendent engineer Narasimha Murthy, the project’s chief engineer Sudhakar Babu, RDOs Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi and D. Lakshma Reddy, DSP K. Latha Kumari, and company general manager Muddu Krishna and others were present on the occasion.

 

 

...
