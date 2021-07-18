Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2021 Facing criticism, GH ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Facing criticism, GHMC claims credit through backdoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jul 18, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 12:03 am IST
An report issued by the GHMC claimed that it has closed 39,687 issues from the beginning of May to the end of June
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

HYDERABAD: Facing a flood of criticism with the monsoon rains inundating many parts of the city, the GHMC has chosen to point out that it has redressed more than 39,600 grievances within a span of 60 days. The implication is that it has been hard at work.

An report issued by the GHMC claimed that it has closed 39,687 “issues” from the beginning of May to the end of June. According to the report, while 26,911 grievances have been settled, 12,007 are pending, 2,819 re-opened and 1,201 are under process.

 

Contrary to these claims, official sources within the corporation disclosed that, on an average, of 1,000 grievances received by them 800 are closed as resolved without attending to the issue. When there were complaints about this approach, the civic body had conducted a double check in March 2019 and issued notices to 200 officials for closing issues without attending to them.

Citizens have also suffered after GHMC stopped holding its ‘Prajavani’ programme on Mondays from 10 am to 1 pm where they could question officials over their problems not being solved despite repeated complaints. Officials stopped this programme under the pretext of Coronavirus pandemic. Those with grievances have thus lost an opportunity to question officials in real time and get their problems resolved.

 

“We are from Apurupa Jagapathi Heights with 240 flats in Uppal and facing the menace of mosquitoes. We raised tickets 1307211428138, 1307211428272 and 1307211428367 through MYGHMC App for fogging. But authorities have not turned up yet,” said a flat owner, Shankar. Multiple complaints have been raised by other flat owners too, but nothing has happened so far.

"I raised a complaint on mosquito menace with ID 1207211426464 five days ago on MYGHMC App. No action has been taken. What should we expect from GHMC,” said Syed Anser of Tolichowki.

 

When queried about the subject, a senior GHMC official, on condition of anonymity, said officials are in a hurry to clear grievances to be in the good books of their department heads. That is why they resort to false claims of having resolved the problem. The official, however, conceded that no issue within the corporation can be resolved if field-level staff are not sincere.

The official said to overcome repeated complaints against civic body staff about fake claims of having attended to an issue, authorities have now decided to tag the complainant along with the complaint to double check whether an issue has been resolved. Those resolving the issue have been asked to produce evidence, for example, taking the photograph of a pothole having been filled. The same would be sent to the complainant.

 

"In addition, GHMC’s Centralised Grievance Redressal System will call citizens on their mobile numbers to make sure that the complaint has been resolved," the official stated.

However, this mechanism too seems to be failing due to lack of monitoring by higher officials.

...
Tags: ghmc, hyderabad floods, monsoon rains, grievances, prajavani, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has nominated women to 68 nominated posts. (PTI)

Women get lion’s share in nominated posts

Telangana High Court . (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC puts auction of 1.99 acres at Khanamet on hold

Jurala project. (Photo:DC)

With Krishna surging, Jurala lifts five gates

Locals say they normally get their drinking water supply from Munneru River. But as the pipeline is under repair, they are being supplied water from an old well since past one week. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Kambhampadu villagers fall ill after drinking contaminated water



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM asks states with rising COVID cases to take proactive steps to prevent third wave

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rules, appoints district officers to end menace

State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had already existed on a regional basis in three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode - and it has now been expanded to all districts. (ANI)

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide 25 per cent of their monthly production of vaccines to private hospitals. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Indian talent moving to Canada due to outdated US immigration policies: Experts

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (AFP Photo)

Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->