Andhra Pradesh govt announces 135 nominated posts of various corporations

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2021, 4:09 pm IST
Out of 135 nominated posts, 76 were allotted for SC, ST, BC, and Minorities while 59 for other castes
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. (Twitter Photo)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Backward Class Welfare Minister Chelluboina Sriniasa Venugopala Krishna on Saturday announced 135 nominated posts of Chairmen for various corporations and other offices.

Out of 135 nominated posts, 76 were allotted for SC, ST, BC, and Minorities while 59 for other castes. As many as 68 women have been appointed.

 

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the posts are not mere namesake but will bring reformative changes in their responsibilities.

"YS Jagan is the first Chief Minister who has created 56 corporations for BCs, thus bringing so many backward castes into the social and political arena. The party leaders who do not get posts will be accommodated in the future", he said.

"Previous governments had used SC, ST, BC, Minorities, and women as mere vote banks but did nothing for their political and social growth. It is only YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is working for the upliftment of those communities", said YSRCP MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana.

 

