114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,004,383

34,214

Recovered

636,541

22,806

Deaths

25,609

680

Maharashtra28428115814011194 Tamil Nadu1563691074162236 Delhi118645976933545 Karnataka51422197301037 Gujarat45567321742090 Uttar Pradesh43441266751046 Telangana4110827295396 Andhra Pradesh3804419393492 West Bengal36117211451023 Rajasthan2713419970538 Haryana2400218185322 Bihar2155814101167 Madhya Pradesh2037814127689 Assam197551355555 Odisha1539210877103 Jammu and Kashmir125166446222 Kerala10276486238 Punjab90946277230 Jharkhand4783251342 Chhatisgarh4754248521 Uttarakhand3982299550 Goa3108181719 Tripura228116043 Manipur176411290 Puducherry174394722 Himachal Pradesh137797110 Nagaland9163910 Chandigarh63547611 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya377492 Mizoram2671600 Sikkim235870
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2020 Need to constantly verify China's LAC pullback: Army
Nation, Current Affairs

Need to constantly verify China's LAC pullback: Army

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 17, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
The Army statement comes two days after the corps commanders’ meeting
Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits forward areas. (PTI)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits forward areas. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army, in an official statement on Thursday, said India and China “remain committed” to complete disengagement in the Ladakh sector but the process is “intricate” and “requires constant verification”.

The Army statement, that comes two days after the corps commanders’ meeting, indicates that the disengagement is going to be long drawn and there is a distrust of the Chinese Army after the June 15 Galwan clash.

 

The second phase of the disengagement is stuck over Pangong Tso, where India wants the Chinese to move back beyond Finger 8, as was the case in April 2020, sources said. However, the Chinese side has put some conditions, on which India put forth its views during the commanders’ meeting Tues-day. These are being discussed by both sides at the political level. “Both sides will exchange messages when they hear from political authorities on how things can be taken forward,” the sources said.

The Army’s statement came after the China Study Group met Wednesday evening to discuss the Ladakh situation and how to proceed further with China.

 

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, galwan valley standoff, eastern ladakh lac, line of actual control, indo-sino border


ADVERTISEMENT
