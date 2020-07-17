114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,004,383

34,214

Recovered

636,541

22,806

Deaths

25,609

680

Maharashtra28428115814011194 Tamil Nadu1563691074162236 Delhi118645976933545 Karnataka51422197301037 Gujarat45567321742090 Uttar Pradesh43441266751046 Telangana4110827295396 Andhra Pradesh3804419393492 West Bengal36117211451023 Rajasthan2713419970538 Haryana2400218185322 Bihar2155814101167 Madhya Pradesh2037814127689 Assam197551355555 Odisha1539210877103 Jammu and Kashmir125166446222 Kerala10276486238 Punjab90946277230 Jharkhand4783251342 Chhatisgarh4754248521 Uttarakhand3982299550 Goa3108181719 Tripura228116043 Manipur176411290 Puducherry174394722 Himachal Pradesh137797110 Nagaland9163910 Chandigarh63547611 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya377492 Mizoram2671600 Sikkim235870
Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2020 Telangana districts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana districts among the most vulnerable to COVID-19: Lancet study

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 17, 2020, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2020, 3:22 pm IST
The study has assessed several key indicators like housing, hygiene, and the health system in these states.
Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

Even as India officially crossed the 1 million mark in total coronavirus cases on Friday, there is some more bad news for Indians.

A recent study published in Lancet has marked districts in Madhya Pradesh as the most vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by those in Bihar and Telangana.

 

The study has assessed several key indicators like housing, hygiene, and the health system in these states.

According to scientists, including Rajib Acharya from the Population Council, New Delhi, vulnerability in the research means the risk of consequences of infection, including spread, morbidity, mortality, and social and economic effects of the pandemic.

The study has noted that nine of 30 large states -- Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, and Gujarat -- have high vulnerability to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The study has rated the vulnerabilities of the states to the pandemic on a scale from zero to one, measured using 15 indicators across five domains -- socioeconomic, demographic, housing and hygiene, epidemiological, and health system.

"Our index aims to help planners and policy makers effectively prioritise regions for resource allocation and adopt risk mitigation strategies for better preparedness and responses to the COVID-19 epidemic," the scientists, including Rajib Acharya from Population Council, New Delhi, note in the study.

 

The researchers have identified a number of vulnerable districts in India, which currently do not have large numbers of COVID-19 cases but could be strongly impacted by the pandemic.

According to them, these states also have high vulnerability with respect to most of the five domains.

Madhya Pradesh has an overall vulnerability score of one, with Sikkim on the other end with a score of zero, making it the least overall vulnerabality. Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh are two other states on the lower overall vulnerability end of the scale.

 

In terms of individual districts, Darbhanga in Bihar has an overall vulnerablity of 1.000 -- the highest -- followed by Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, which has an overall score of 0.998. In fact, eight of the top 20 most vulnerable districts in India belong to Bihar. With six districts, Uttar Pradesh is second in the list.

"Although our intention was not to predict the risk of infection for a district or a state, we observed similarities between vulnerability and the current concentration of COVID-19 cases at the state level," they write in the study.

 

However, the researchers said this relationship was not clear for districts, adding that better data collection at this regional level can help make more refined evaluations of vulnerability in their respective states.

They also added that data used in the study are two to five years old and might not have captured vulnerability well in districts in which rapid changes have occurred up to the present day.

Rural Telangana vulnerable

Telangana, India's youngest state, is third in the list. The Lancet report has surfaced at a time when rural Telangana has been recording a notable spurt in the number of coronavirus cases since July 1, as reported by Deccan Chronicle in the recent past.

 

On Wednesday, too, rural areas outstripped Hyderabad city - and the rest of the GHMC limits - in the number of COVID-19 cases. Rest of the state, including some urban pockets, recorded 801 new cases, while the Hyderabad region only accounted for 796 cases.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india, journal of the lancet public health, rural telangana coronavirus


Latest From Nation

Police personnel and Marshalls check vehicles near Yeshwanthpura in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo Satish.B

Karnataka COVID numbers catching up with Maharashtra

Corporation officials, along with the police, were looking for the 275 Covid-19 positive persons who had gone missing from quarantine camps. (PTI Photo)

Search on to trace COVID-19 patients missing from quarantine camps in Chennai

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation based on two audio clips that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. (PTI Photo)

Audio in viral clip not my voice, ready for probe: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits forward areas. (PTI)

Need to constantly verify China's LAC pullback: Army



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Need to constantly verify China's LAC pullback: Army

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits forward areas. (PTI)

Delhi's education model makes history with 98% candidates passing CBSE: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Earthquake rattles Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning. (Representative Image)

Since June 11, 140 Tirumala Tirupati staffers test positive for COVID-19

Tirumala Tirupati temple. (PTI)

COVID-19 fear: Activists urge Maharashtra government to release GN Saibaba from jail

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham