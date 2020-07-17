114th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Congress petition against Telangana Secretariat demolition in SC dismissed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 17, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2020, 3:37 pm IST
The Telangana High Court had extended the temporary stay on demolition of buildings of the state secretariat till July 17
A policeman on guard outside Telangana Secretariat (Photo: video grab)
 A policeman on guard outside Telangana Secretariat (Photo: video grab)

In a relief to Telangana government, The Apex Court dismissed a petition filed by Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy which had challenged Telangana High Court's judgement on construction of new building after demolishing old Secretariat structure in Hyderabad.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere in the matter saying construction of the Secretariat was a prerogative of the Telangana government.

 

Earlier,  the Telangana High Court had extended the temporary stay on demolition of buildings of the state secretariat till July 17 after a petition was filed by Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar.

The petitioners alleged that the demolition of the present secretariat complex consisting of 10 blocks, approximately 10 lakh sq ft, was being done without following the due procedure of law.

The government's act is against the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and the Environment Protection Act 1986, among other laws, the petitioners alleged.

 

The Telangana Advocate General informed the court that the state government has taken necessary permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for the demolition.

Tags: telangana secretariat, supreme court of india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


