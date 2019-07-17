Watch: Stopped for riding without helmet, Delhi woman clashes with cop; arrested

In the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, the man and the woman can be seen riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A woman and a man misbehaved and manhandled a traffic police cop after being stopped for not wearing a helmet in Delhi's Mayapuri, on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the two were heavily drunk during the incident.

A case has been registered against them on the complaint of the traffic police personnel.

In the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, the man and the woman can be seen riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

As soon as a traffic constable stopped them, the lady jumped from the pillion and started arguing with the police constable, constantly pushing the cop backward to get him out of way of the vehicle.

#WATCH A woman and a man misbehaved&manhandled a traffic police cop on being stopped for not wearing helmet, in Delhi's Mayapuri, last evening.According to the police, the two were heavily drunk. Case has been registered against them on complaint of the traffic police personnel. pic.twitter.com/JSuQfFuDc4 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

When the constable took out the key of the two-wheeler to stop them from running, the lady hit the cop with her mobile and snatched back the key, hitting his hand with her mobile.

The woman then got back to her scooty and started shouting that her brother has died and she has to rush somewhere. "Please let us go. There has been a death", she was heard shouting in the video.

All this while, her male companion kept sitting over the vehicle, asking the cops to let them go. He also attempted to move forward the vehicle but was stopped by another bike that blocks their path.

All through the commotion the police maintained their composure and was heard asking the two to park their vehicle aside and let the law take its course.

The drama which unfolded on the middle of a road also led to a jam-like situation as a large number of onlookers gathered around to watch the argument.

Later, in the evening, the two riders identified as Anil Pandey and pillion rider Madhuri were arrested.